Man distraught over planned sale of late mother’s home fatally shoots 4 family members and himself

SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before turning the gun on himself. Police in Nassau County say Joseph DeLucia, Jr. and his family had gathered shortly before noon on Sunday in his mother’s home in Syosset on suburban Long Island. But instead of discussing the planned sale of the home, the 59-year-old took out a shotgun and killed his three siblings and a niece. Nassau County Police Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick says DeLucia then walked out to the front lawn of the cul-de-sac street, screamed about what he had just done and turned the gun on himself.

