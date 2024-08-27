Negotiations so far more effective than rescues in bringing Israeli hostages home from Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military has rescued its eighth hostage from Gaza, a 52-year-old man found in an underground room in a tunnel in southern Gaza. While the news Tuesday was celebrated in Israel, the families of those still being held renewed their calls for Israel to agree to a cease-fire deal that would allow an exchange of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners. Most of the freed hostages have been released through negotiated deals, not by military rescues. As the hostage death count ticks up 10 months into the war in Gaza, the families of those who were abducted and have yet to return home are growing more desperate.

