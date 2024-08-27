US Postal Service is abandoning a plan to reroute Reno-area mail processing to Sacramento

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is abandoning a plan to reroute Reno-area mail processing to Sacramento. The plan had created an uproar among northern Nevadans concerned it could delay local deliveries and jeopardize on-time arrival of mail-in election ballots. The Postal Service said in a statement Tuesday it has identified “enhanced efficiencies” that will allow processing of single piece mail to continue at the existing Reno postal facility. The service says the new strategy is subject to regulatory filings it intends to initiate next month. Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen said it should mean the end of the misguided plan she and others fought against.

