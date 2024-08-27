Women in Chad defy discrimination and violence to assert their rights to own and control land

BINMAR, Chad (AP) — Many women in the central African nation of Chad are excluded from owning or having a say over the land they spend long hours working. Traditional beliefs that women are secondary to men undermine legal efforts to ensure that women have equal rights to land. New women’s collectives aim to take on these beliefs and help wives and mothers assert themselves. One woman who finally left an abusive marriage says that “if women weren’t losing access to farmlands, they would dare to leave their husbands earlier.” Experts also say women with a say over land often adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

