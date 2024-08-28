Health insurance providers to fund street doctors and clinics to serve LA’s homeless population

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials with L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net say they will commit $90 million over five years to build a robust and highly coordinated health care network for homeless people. Homeless people typically rely on sporadic visits from street medicine teams and emergency rooms to treat acute situations. The two health plans want to build a system of brick-and-mortar medical centers and field medicine physicians to provide homeless people a range of services, including routine preventive care. There are an estimated 75,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County.

