Megan Thee Stallion hosts, Taylor Swift dominates: Here’s what to know about the 2024 MTV VMAs

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper, singer, songwriter, businesswoman, hot girl summer purveyor and now… award show host? Megan Thee Stallion will host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first time leading an award show. This year, the VMAs promise star-studded performances, tons of moon people and even more Taylor Swift, who tops the 2024 VMA nominations with 10. She’s followed by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone, who has nine. MTV VMAs performers include Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Anitta, Karol G, LL COOL J, Shawn Mendes and more. The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

