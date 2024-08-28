Northeastern University student sues sorority and landlord over fall from window

BOSTON (AP) — A Northeastern University student and her parents are suing a sorority, its chapter president and a landlord after the student fell from a window and suffered critical injuries at a party. Court filings say Sarah Cox was a junior at Northeastern University in Boston and a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority when she fell from the window at a party in March 2023. The lawsuit states Cox’s injuries are “catastrophic” and she will require “one to one care 24 hours per day and seven days per week on a permanent basis.” The Boston Globe reports Cox and her parents are seeking $10.2 million in their lawsuit.

