Alfonso Cuarón, Cate Blanchett bring series ‘Disclaimer’ to Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Alfonso Cuarón is the first to admit that he does not know how to make a television series. He might even be too old to learn how, he said. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has technically now made a series, the seven-part AppleTV+ show “Disclaimer,” with Cate Blanchett, which is playing Venice Film Festival. But he did it his way: Like a film. Cuarón, Blanchett and Kevin Kline all made the journey to the Italian film festival to debut and speak about the psychological thriller before it begins streaming on Oct. 11

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.