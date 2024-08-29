Consumers should immediately stop using this magnetic game due to ingestion risks, agency warns

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Product and Safety Commission says people should immediately throw out a magnetic game because it poses serious ingestion for children. According to the commission, Magnetic Chess Games sold by China-based seller JOMO contain magnets that do not comply with U.S. federal safety requirements. As a result, the commission says, the loose, hazardous magnets pose a risk of serious injury or death. It added that it issued a violation notice to JOMO, but that the company has not agreed to recall its Magnetic Chess Games or provide a remedy.

