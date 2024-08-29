Errol Morris examines migrant family separation with NBC News in ‘Separated’
AP Film Writer
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Errol Morris turned his lens toward the U.S. government’s border policies the separation of migrant families in the new film “Separated,” which premiered at Thursday at the Venice Film Festival. The Trump administration split thousands of children from parents who were with them, assigned them to shelters, and struggled mightily to reunite them. The film is based on journalist Jacob Soboroff’s book “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy.” “Separated,” which runs 93 minutes, does not yet have distribution. Morris says he believes it’s essential that “Separated” is seen before November’s presidential election.