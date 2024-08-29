EU urged to rethink ties with Israel over Gaza and to impose sanctions against some ministers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ireland and the European Union’s top diplomat have urged the bloc to review its relations with Israel as the death toll mounts in Gaza and the West Bank. They have suggested imposing sanctions on some Israeli government ministers accused of fomenting racial hatred. At a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Thursday, Ireland’s foreign minister accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians as well as Hamas militants. Micheal Martin said “it’s a war on the population. No point in trying to fudge this.” Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 40,000 people, according to local health officials. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also said some Israeli ministers have used “unacceptable hateful messages” against the Palestinians that are against international law.

