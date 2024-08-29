Floods in Yemen kill at least 33 people, damage more than 200 homes

CAIRO (AP) — A local official in northern Yemen says that floods that swept through a northern district this week have killed at least 33 people and damaged more than 200 houses. Heavy rains that began Tuesday as part of Yemen’s monsoon season have caused major flooding and unleashed rockslides in the Melhan district of Al-Mahwit province. Ali al-Zikam, secretary-general of the local council of Al-Mahwit province, said late Wednesday on Facebook that the floods have killed 33 people, destroyed 28 houses and caused cracks in 200 others. He says the flooding also swept away five cars and left several people missing. Yemen’s Red Crescent says it is looking for 38 people who are still missing.

