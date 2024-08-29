Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not have had a prenuptial agreement, but you should consider one

NEW YORK (AP) — One surprising thing about Jennifer Lopez’s split from Ben Affleck is that her divorce petition did not include any mention of a prenuptial agreement. A prenup is a legal document for soon-to-be-married couples that lays out how they will divide their assets during their marriage and if they divorce. They’re common for celebrities and very wealthy couples, but divorce law attorney Raiford Dalton Palmer says you should consider one even if you don’t have a lot of money. Experts say you should have a conversation about a prenup early in your wedding planning process.

