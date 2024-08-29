NASA record holder can relate to astronauts stuck in space. He was, too

NASA’s record-holding astronaut is urging his two stuck-in-space colleagues to stay positive and “keep up the good work.” Frank Rubio says he’s been helping out from Houston for the past two weeks with their prolonged space station mission. Rubio himself ended up spending a year at the space station, twice as long as planned. Rubio says he spoke with Suni Williams on Thursday, and both she and Butch Wilmore are staying busy and setting a great example. The pair should have returned to Earth on Boeing’s troubled capsule back in June. NASA decided last weekend it would be safer to fly home with SpaceX in February.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.