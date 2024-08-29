Nicole Kidman brings erotic drama ‘Babygirl’ to Venice Film Festival

AP Film Writer

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Nicole Kidman returns to the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of “Babygirl” on Friday.

The erotic drama is about a powerful CEO who jeopardizes her career and family life by having an affair with a younger intern.

“Babygirl” was made by “Bodies Bodies Bodies” filmmaker Halina Reijn, who was inspired by a love of erotic thrillers by filmmakers like Paul Verhoeven and Adrian Lyne. Antonio Banderas plays Kidman’s character’s husband and Harris Dickinson is the intern.

“The affair at the heart of ‘Babygirl’ allows Romy and Samuel to play out their confusion around power, gender, age, hierarchy, and primal instinct,” Reijn wrote in her director’s statement. “Despite its forbidden nature, the joy of that exploration is liberating, even healing.”

“Babygirl” is playing in competition at Venice, alongside the likes of “Maria” and the yet to premiere “The Room Next Door,” “Queer” and “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Winners will be announced on Sept. 7.

Kidman came to Venice 25 years ago with another risqué film: The Stanley Kubrick film “Eyes Wide Shut.” But even with a resume full of boundary-pushing, sexy and challenging works, she still has some nerves about this one.

As she told Vanity Fair recently: “I’ve made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this.”

A24 will release “Babygirl” in theaters on Dec. 25.

