Turkey hosts meeting with Iraq, Qatar and UAE on multibillion-dollar infrastructure hub

ISTANBUL (AP) — Transport ministers from Turkey, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are meeting in Istanbul to discuss a multibillion-dollar regional transportation project designed to ease the movement of goods from Asia to Europe through Iraq. The $20 billion Development Road Project is designed to facilitate the transport of goods from the Gulf to Europe via the Grand Faw Port in southern Iraq. The port would be linked to Turkey and subsequently to Europe through an extensive network of railways and highways. Turkey’s transportation minister says the meeting Thursday will focus on issues including the financing of the project.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.