Searchers recover 3 bodies from Thai rail tunnel that collapsed during construction

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai officials say the bodies of three foreign workers who were trapped for days in a railway tunnel in northeastern Thailand that collapsed while under construction have been retrieved after an intensive rescue effort. The tunnel is a part of a Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project linking Bangkok to the northeastern province of Nong Khai, bordering Laos. Part of it collapsed on Saturday night while three foreign workers, one from Myanmar and two from China, were inside. The tunnel is in Nakhon Ratchasima, 250 kilometers northeast of Bangkok. The cause of the accident is under investigation, though an official suggested that heavy rainfall might have contributed to it.

