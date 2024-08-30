Takeaways from AP report on perils of heatstroke for runners in a warming world

Heatstroke is a dangerous illness caused by heat and runners are at increasing risk as climate change creates more hot days. It can damage organs and kill if not quickly treated. Experts say many races aren’t prepared to offer the right care, which includes emerging victims in ice baths at the race to quickly cool their temperature. Carolyn Baker collapsed at the Falmouth road race in Massachusetts last year. She has no memory of the incident, but got good care, came back to running, and finished the race this year. Others aren’t so lucky and live with lasting physical and psychological harm.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.