California lawmakers pass ambitious bills to atone for legacy of racism against Black residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved a set of first-in-the-nation bills aimed at atoning for the state’s legacy of discriminatory policies that have harmed Black Californians. One proposal would issue a formal apology for racist policies that have harmed African Americans. Another would make families whose property was unfairly taken by the government entitled to the return of the property or compensation. But lawmakers left out proposals that would have created a new state agency to implement the initiative. The bills now head to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Democrat agreed to include $12 million in the budget for reparations legislations but did not specify what proposals the money would fund.

