California lawmakers approve legislation to ban deepfakes, protect workers and regulate AI

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved a host of proposals on artificial intelligence. The bills are aimed at regulating the artificial intelligence industry, combatting deepfakes and protecting workers from exploitation by the rapidly evolving technology. The California Legislature controlled by Democrats is voting on hundreds of bills during its final week of the session to send to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Their deadline is Saturday. Newsom signaled in July he will sign a proposal to crack down on election deepfakes but has not weighed in other legislation. He has until Sept. 30 to weigh in the proposals.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.