The Week 1 feedback on sideline-to-helmet communications: lots of praise, some frustration

Helmet communication has come to major college football, with one player — the quarterback on offense, typically the on-field play-caller on defense — being able to hear voice instructions from the sideline until 15 seconds remains on the play clock. It’s a new option for this season after being experimented with for bowl games a year ago, and in theory it’ll replace signs being sent in from the sideline through hand signals. In Week 1, the returns were mixed, with many liking the new toys and others frustrated by bugs in the system.

