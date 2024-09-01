Trump issues statement from Gold Star families defending Arlington Cemetery visit and ripping Harris
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign is out with a statement from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery. They’re defending the Republican presidential nominee and insisting that Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members. It’s the latest volley in an extended back and forth as Trump tries to saddle Harris with the Biden administration’s handling of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump visited the graves of some of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the withdrawal. Harris accuses Trump of having “disrespected sacred ground.”