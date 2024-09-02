Alabama man charged with murder in gas station shooting deaths of 3 near Birmingham

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Police have charged a 20-year-old Alabama man with capital murder in the shooting deaths of three men at a gas station near Birmingham. Police in Bessemer said Monday that they have arrested Raukeem Cunningham in the killings on Friday. Cunningham is being held without bail. Police say there was at least one additional shooter and they’re still looking for more suspects. Christopher Eddins, Ronald Dixon Jr. and Wesley Fowler all died from gunshot wounds before they could be taken to a hospital. Bessemer Police Det. Justin Burmeister says the shooting started in the parking lot of a convenience store, with suspects initially shooting from a vehicle and then chasing victims inside.

