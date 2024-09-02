Ukrainian children in Poland are now required by law to attend school after years of online learning

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Large numbers of Ukrainian refugee kids are expected to begin attending Polish schools this fall for the first time after a change in a Polish regulation aimed at getting Ukrainian kids back in school. For many Monday will be their first time back in school in years since the double disruptions of pandemic and war. Many have been continuing their online education with schools in Ukraine from Poland. But now the Polish government says it will withhold a monthly benefit of 800 zlotys or about $200 that’s paid to families for each child if they don’t attend in person.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.