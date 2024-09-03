Denmark reports cases of bluetongue disease that can be fatal to sheep but is harmless to humans

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has reported cases of bluetongue in the country’s east, a non-contagious, insect-borne viral disease that is harmless to humans but can be fatal for so-called ruminant animals — mainly sheep but also cows and goats. Authorities said on Tuesday that the virus known as bluetongue serotype 3, or BTV-3, has been crawling up through Europe in the past weeks. It’s spread by midges that carry the virus and that are typically found in warmer weather. It has been reported on the island where Copenhagen is located. Danish authorities have also informed the European Commission about the case and animals have since been vaccinated to try and contain the spread.

