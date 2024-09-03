Grand Canyon pipeline repairs completed; overnight lodging set to resume

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park say pipeline repairs are holding and they plan to lift the suspension of overnight lodging on the South Rim on Thursday. Four significant breaks in the 12.5 mile-long Transcanyon Waterline led the famous tourist destination to shut down overnight hotel stays on Aug. 29 during one of the park’s busiest times of the year. A park spokesperson says the pipeline was successfully repaired late last week and no new breaks have occurred following re-pressurization. The pipeline failure came amid a $208 million rehabilitation project of the waterline by the National Park Service. Upgrades are expected to be completed in 2027.

