Nearly 50 years after being found dead in a Pennsylvania cave, ‘Pinnacle Man’ is identified

The body of a man found frozen in a small Pennsylvania cave nearly 50 years ago has finally been identified. The remains of 27-year-old Nicolas Paul Grubb, of Fort Washington, were discovered in January 1977 by two hikers. Grubb has long been known as the “Pinnacle Man,” a reference to the Appalachian mountain peak near where his body was found. An autopsy at the time found no signs of foul play and determined that he died from a drug overdose. Fingerprints collected during his autopsy were somehow were misplaced. But they were found last month, which led to the identification.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.