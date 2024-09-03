Prosecutors drop fraud case against Maryland attorney

Federal prosecutors have dropped their criminal case against a Maryland attorney whom they accused of engaging in a scheme to fraudulently access more than $12.5 million in Somali government assets. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Friday granted prosecutors’ request to dismiss the indictment against Jeremy Wyeth Schulman. In a court filing, prosecutors cited their “assessment of pre-trial evidentiary rulings” as a reason for dismissing Schulman’s indictment. The indictment accused Schulman and others of trying to fraudulently obtain control over hundreds of millions of dollars in Central Bank of Somalia assets held in accounts that had been frozen due to civil war and instability in the African country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.