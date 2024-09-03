Roger Federer understands why there are questions about US Open top seed Jannik Sinner’s doping case

NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer thinks Jannik Sinner’s doping case raises questions about whether the current No. 1-ranked tennis player should have been allowed to continue competing until he was absolved of intentionally using an anabolic steroid he tested positive for twice in March. Federer spoke Tuesday during an appearance on the “Today” show to promote a book of photos of him. Several top players have been asked about Sinner, who is scheduled to face 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the Grand Slam tournament’s quarterfinals on Wednesday.

