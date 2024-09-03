Trump campaign must stop using ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ after lawsuit from family of song’s co-writer

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta has ruled that Donald Trump and his campaign must stop using the song “Hold On, I’m Coming.” The estate of Isaac Hayes Jr. filed a lawsuit last month alleging that Trump, his campaign and several of his allies had infringed its copyright and should pay damages. U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash held a hearing Tuesday on the estate’s request for an emergency preliminary injunction. He ruled that Trump must stop using the song at events, but he denied a request to force the campaign to take down any existing videos that include the song.

