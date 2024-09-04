Decomposing body found in closet of nursing home where man went missing

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A family believes a body found in a Florida nursing home’s closet is a 71-year-old man who went missing from the facility nearly two weeks earlier. The family of Elin Etienne believes it was his decomposing body that was found Monday in a closet at the North Dade Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 11 days after he went missing. He had been a patient at the facility after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier in August. Granddaughter Ruth Keisha Etienne said nursing home administrators never notified them that a body had been found. She says an anonymous caller told them. The nursing home declined comment Wednesday. Police are investigating. The medical examiner hasn’t officially identified the body.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.