Half a house for half a million dollars: Home crushed by tree hits market near Los Angeles

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — Newly listed for sale in Southern California’s notoriously pricey realty market: half a house for half a million dollars. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow in a suburb northeast of Los Angeles was crushed by a tree in May. Two renters and two dogs were inside at the time, but there were no injuries. Nonetheless, the house in Monrovia was badly damaged and most of its roof was mangled. Now, with its missing walls and ceilings, what’s left of the property is up for sale just a dollar shy of $500,000. Listing agent Kevin Wheeler quipped to the LA Times that it’s an “open-concept floor plan.”

