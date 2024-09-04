Minnesota man whose high-profile murder sentence was commuted is found guilty on gun, drug charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has convicted a Minnesota man on gun and drug charges in a case that drew attention because he was sentenced to life in prison as a teen in a high-profile murder case and spent 18 years in prison before his sentence was commuted. Hennepin County Judge Mark Kappelhoff ruled the evidence was sufficient to find Myon Burrell guilty of both counts. Resolution of the case will depend on a ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals on whether Robbinsdale police made a valid stop and search last year when they found a handgun and drugs in Burrell’s vehicle.

