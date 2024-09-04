Remote Indigenous tribe kills two loggers in Peru as rights groups call for more government action

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two loggers have been killed by the reclusive Mashco Piro Indigenous tribe deep in Peru’s Amazon. The loggers encroached on their land, according to local rights groups, in the latest event of rising tensions between the two sides and mounting pressure for government intervention. There have been several other previous reports of conflicts. In one incident in 2022, two loggers were shot with arrows while fishing, one fatally, in an encounter with tribal members. In January, Peru loosened restrictions on deforestation, which critics dubbed the “anti-forest law.” Researchers have since warned of the rise in deforestation for agriculture and how it is making it easier for illicit logging and mining.

