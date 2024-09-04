The EU wants answers from Hungary about work visas for Russia and Belarus

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official is seeking answers from Hungary about a work visa program open to citizens from Russia and Belarus. European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson is worried about whether they face tough security screening amid a spate of sabotage attacks and spying allegations across Europe. Hungary extended its National Card program to citizens from Russia and Belarus as it took over the EU’s rotating presidency in July. Johansson told EU lawmakers that “it’s a bit strange to actually welcome specifically citizens from Russia and Belarus in a situation where we know that these countries are hostile to the European Union.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.