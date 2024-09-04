Underwater tunnel to Manhattan leaks after contractor accidentally drills hole

NEW YORK (AP) — An underwater tunnel that passes beneath New York City’s East River was punctured when a construction contractor accidentally drilled a hole through it. Social media video Wednesday show streams of water pouring into the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, worrying drivers as crews scrambled to plug the leak. A transit official said the 2.5-inch hole was caused by a drilling company working on a project unrelated to the tunnel. No one was harmed from the leak and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.