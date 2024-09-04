US Open: Tiafoe, Fritz, Pegula and Navarro reach the semifinals and make US tennis matter again

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been 21 years since an American man won a Grand Slam title, but the country is guaranteed a male finalist at the U.S. Open this weekend. That’s because Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-U.S. semifinal that will take place Friday. One of the two 26-year-olds will become the first man from the United States to play in a title match at any major tournament since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in 2009. American men’s tennis matters for the first time in a long time — and there also will be two women from the country, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, in the women’s semifinals Thursday.

