Cambodia’s leader defends arrests of protesters, claiming they were trying to overthrow government

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s leader has condemned international human rights groups for criticizing his government’s arrests of nearly 100 people for protesting against a decades-old regional development agreement with neighboring countries. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch issued a joint statement of concern last week over what they called the arbitrary arrests since late July of at least 94 people for publicly criticizing the agreement between Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. Hun Manet said on Thursday the protesters wanted to overthrow his government, and the authorities ensure the social order and security for the sake of all Cambodians.

