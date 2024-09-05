Husband of missing Virginia woman to head to trial in early 2025

MANASSAS, Virginia (AP) — When Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared in late July, members of her local community in northern Virginia and her family in her native Nepal banded together to try to figure out what happened to her. They posted on social media, hosted community events and held a rally for the 28-year-old mother and pediatric nurse. Within days of her disappearance, community members began to apply public pressure on her husband, Naresh Bhatt. He was arrested about three weeks after his wife disappeared and is facing a charge of concealing a body. On Thursday, Naresh Bhatt and his attorney paved the way for the case to head to trial next year.

