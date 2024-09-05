NBA legend Charles Barkley promises $1M donation to New Orleans school

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NBA legend Charles Barkley has made the first of 10 promised donations to a New Orleans school where two of its students made mathematical history last year. St. Mary’s Academy is an all-girls Catholic high school that received $100,000 from Barkley last week. The school’s president says in a statement that the school is grateful for the donation. Barkley announced the donation after seeing two St. Mary’s students discuss an impossible mathematical discovery in a feature on “60 Minutes.” The students found a way to prove the Pythagorean theorem using trigonometry without circular logic — something mathematicians have been trying to do for nearly 2,000 years.

