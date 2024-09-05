Rallies in Bangladesh mark one month since ex-premier Sheikh Hasina was ousted

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of students and others on Thursday rallied in Bangladesh’s capital to mark one month since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power by a mass uprising initially led by students over a quota system for government jobs. Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5 after weeks of violence left more than 600 people dead, including students. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is trying to restore normalcy in the face of challenges including a struggling economy and reports of mob violence against minority Hindus. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Yunus says that such allegations are exaggerated.

