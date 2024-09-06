1 of 2 missing victims of Labor Day boat crash found dead in Connecticut

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of one of two men who remained missing four days after a boat carrying nine people crashed into a jetty along the Connecticut shoreline. State environmental conservation police officers located the body Friday in the mouth of the Connecticut River between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme, a short distance from the accident site. The man’s name was being withheld pending notification to his family. Monday night’s crash killed another man and injured six other people who taken to a hospital. The search for the second missing man continues. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

