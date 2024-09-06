A body in an open casket in a suburban Detroit park prompts calls to police
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit park with baseball fields and picnic tables had an unusual addition this week. There was an open casket containing the body of a 97-year-old woman who used to live in Warren, Michigan. Police in Warren got calls from curious residents, especially after a photo was posted Tuesday on social media. Officials said plans for the viewing at Butcher Park weren’t disclosed ahead of time. Madonna Stiller’s family said they simply wanted to let relatives see her before her burial in Detroit. A viewing at a funeral home apparently wasn’t possible after the body was transported from New York.