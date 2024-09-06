A small plane from Iowa crashed in an Indiana cornfield, killing everyone onboard

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a single-engine plane traveling from Iowa to Indiana has crashed in a central Indiana cornfield. Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Darwin Dwiggins says there were no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary statement that four people were on board the Piper PA-46. Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Darwin Dwiggins says there were no survivors. The plane left Fort Dodge, Iowa, just after 6:45 a.m. Friday with plans to land at Anderson Municipal Airport. Dwiggins said the plane came in too high and was told to reroute and make another approach. He said witnesses described the plan flipping over and nosediving into the field where it burst into flames.

