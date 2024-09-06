Biden to sign order to prioritize federal grants for projects with higher worker wages and benefits

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order for federal grants that would prioritize projects with labor agreements, wage standards and benefits such as access to child care and apprenticeship programs. Biden is going to a union training center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to announce the order as the administration has stressed the vital role that organized labor will play for Democrats in November’s election. In her matchup against Republican Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris is depending on backing from the AFL-CIO and other unions to turn out voters in key states.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.