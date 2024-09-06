Investigators say Wisconsin inmate killed his cellmate for being Black and gay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators in Wisconsin say an inmate serving time for trying to kill his mother killed his cellmate for being Black and gay. Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Jackson Vogel on Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide with hate crime and repeat offender penalty enhancers. The lawyer who handled Vogel’s unsuccessful appeal of his 40-year sentence didn’t immediately respond to a message Friday. Guards found 19-year-old Micah Laureano tied up and strangled in the cell he shared with Vogel at the maximum-security Green Bay Correctional Institution. Vogel said he killed Laureano for being Black and gay. A note in his cell said “kill all humans.”

