Jamaica’s female farmers rebuild after Hurricane Beryl through women-led cash voucher program

CROSS KEYS, Jamaica (AP) — More than two months after Hurricane Beryl, the strongest July Atlantic hurricane on record, some farmers in Jamaica are still unable to restore their crops and repair their homes. It’s a particular burden on female farmers, who make up one-third of the country’s registered farmers and are often heads of household caring for multiple generations. The United Way of Jamaica is helping by distributing cash vouchers for supplies to restore fields, repair roofs and buy books for their children as the school year begins. As storms intensify, the organization knows farmers will soon need help building their hurricane resilience, too.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.