Law enforcement leans on 3D-printer industry to help thwart machine gun conversion devices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department officials are turning to the 3D-printing industry to help stop the proliferation of tiny pieces of plastic transforming semi-automatic weapons into illegal homemade machine guns on streets across America. U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Friday that the rising threat of what are known as machine gun conversion devices requires “immediate and sustained attention.” She said that means finding ways to stop criminals from exploiting technology to make the devices in the first place. Her remarks came during a Washington gathering on Friday of law enforcement officials, members of the 3D-printing industry and academia to brainstorm ways to fight the growing problem.

