Man arrested after making threats, assaulting women in downtown Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting women and making “homicidal and suicidal threats” in the downtown area Friday. Police sent out a “Duty to Warn” notice on social media around 1 p.m. EST. Police say the man, 38-year-old Daralle A. Oliver, was arrested across the river in Jeffersonville, Indiana, about 45 minutes after the warning was issued. Louisville police said he sexually assaulted at least four women, including during two incidents on Friday morning. Police have not said what charges Oliver is facing.

