Mexico’s plan to make judges stand for election is indeed aimed at foreign firms, president says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Foreign business chambers have been warning for weeks that a proposed, sweeping overhaul of Mexico’s judiciary that would make judges stand for election, would endanger foreign investment in Mexico. President elect Claudia Sheinbaum has spent weeks trying to calm those fears. But on Friday, outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the reform is indeed aimed directly at foreign firms. He asked whether judges would be allowed to “continue defending foreign companies that come to loot, rob and affect the economy of the Mexican people?” It was yet another dose of cold water for Sheinbaum, a protege of López Obrador who has pledged to continue all of his polices.

